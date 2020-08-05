Web Components | deepdivr (SaaS)

Trending designs to inspire you
Here are some mixed section components from the website i created for deepdivr.
🏀
deepdivr helps company get a higher return on investment on their social media campaigns. Our customers include industry-leading marketers and agencies.
deepdivr also provides reporting tools, so that marketing managers and agencies can report on campaigns with clarity and ease to their shareholders.
Work from mid-2019.
https://deepdivr.io/