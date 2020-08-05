Siggi Baldursson

Web Components | deepdivr (SaaS)

Web Components | deepdivr (SaaS) ui design ui wordpress analytics tool analytics gradient modern clean social social media saas website saas website web design web
Web Components | deepdivr (SaaS) ui design ui wordpress analytics tool analytics gradient modern clean social social media saas website saas website web design web
Here are some mixed section components from the website i created for deepdivr.

🏀 If you like it - Go ahead, tap that L key.

deepdivr helps company get a higher return on investment on their social media campaigns. Our customers include industry-leading marketers and agencies.

deepdivr also provides reporting tools, so that marketing managers and agencies can report on campaigns with clarity and ease to their shareholders.

Work from mid-2019.

https://deepdivr.io/

