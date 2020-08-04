7
Retrographic

Sprocket Android Redundant Location Permission Prompt

7
Retrographic
7 for Retrographic
  • Save
Sprocket Android Redundant Location Permission Prompt automation india san jose privacy default country sale permission location bike bicycle sprocket ux android
Download color palette

Had a problem with a bunch of clearly Indian sales showing up in San Jose, CA - realized I had default location set to San Jose when location permission is denied.

Hypothesis: Privacy conscious sellers are denying location permission on first open when opening app. Reminding them again, in context of sale creation, that location permission is important will increase % of accurately auto-filled sale item locations

If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB

Sprocket 1.5.27 database lookup
Rebound of
Sprocket 1.5.27 Bike Sale Flow
By 7
Retrographic
Retrographic
We make a bicycle marketplace

More by Retrographic

View profile
    • Like