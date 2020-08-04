Sprocket Android Redundant Location Permission Prompt

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Had a problem with a bunch of clearly Indian sales showing up in San Jose, CA - realized I had default location set to San Jose when location permission is denied.
Hypothesis: Privacy conscious sellers are denying location permission on first open when opening app. Reminding them again, in context of sale creation, that location permission is important will increase % of accurately auto-filled sale item locations
