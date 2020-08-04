Steffi Kelly

Ikeaboy - Syncardia EP Sleeve

Ikeaboy - Syncardia EP Sleeve anatomical vinyl monochrome sleeve heart techno electronica album cover illustration
Illustrated sleeve design for "Syncardia" by Ikeaboy. Released on vinyl by Seems Legit! with distribution worldwide. Available on Bandcamp.

