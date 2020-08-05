Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Card Payment 💳

We have all seen how cards have been digitized over time in the apps. The idea here is to make the card more interactive by adding some animation inside instead of just geometrical shapes.

Credits: Lottie Files

