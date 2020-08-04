Anggii✪
One Week Wonders

Hello Call - Exploration Landing Page

Anggii✪
One Week Wonders
Anggii✪ for One Week Wonders
Hire Us
  • Save
Hello Call - Exploration Landing Page video meeting website webdesign ux ui vidcall call landingpage homepage exploration design
Hello Call - Exploration Landing Page video meeting website webdesign ux ui vidcall call landingpage homepage exploration design
Download color palette
  1. Visual Collaboration - Preveiw.png
  2. Visual Collaboration - Landing Page.png

Hello dribbbtizen 👋

This is my first shot on this team. And this time I created a website that provides various features for communicating with people and private.

Hope you like it.
Thank you 😁

----------------

Make your project even cooler!
owwstudio@gmail.com

Check us out:
Instagram | Behance | Shop at UI8

One Week Wonders
One Week Wonders
Agency with incredible design and development expertise
Hire Us

More by One Week Wonders

View profile
    • Like