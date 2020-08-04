Purrweb UI

Accommodation App Design

Hi, friends! We’re happy to share with you the design we made for the FlatMate app. 😻

🏘On the first shot, it’s how the user sees people that match his/her preferences. The screen on the right side — that's how the chat looks like.
On the second shot, you can see the homepage — where the user can start searching for a neighbor — and the suggestion page — where the user can look through the list of available rooms.

🌃As the target audience is the youth of today Britain, we chose the dark background and bright colors for elements. Just like a party that takes place at night!

📱The app is not about scrolling 100 options to the bottom — it uses a matching algorithm that establishes the connection between a tenant and a landlord based on the preferences of both. The user gets all the details about a neighbor right off the bat: only one single tap needed.

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
