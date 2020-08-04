Accommodation App Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hi, friends! We’re happy to share with you the design we made for the FlatMate app. 😻
🏘On the first shot, it’s how the user sees people that match his/her preferences. The screen on the right side — that's how the chat looks like.
On the second shot, you can see the homepage — where the user can start searching for a neighbor — and the suggestion page — where the user can look through the list of available rooms.
🌃As the target audience is the youth of today Britain, we chose the dark background and bright colors for elements. Just like a party that takes place at night!
📱The app is not about scrolling 100 options to the bottom — it uses a matching algorithm that establishes the connection between a tenant and a landlord based on the preferences of both. The user gets all the details about a neighbor right off the bat: only one single tap needed.
Created by Purrweb Team
Press L if you like this design and share feedback!
PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜