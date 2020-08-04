Alberto Del Rey

meatUp

Alberto Del Rey
Alberto Del Rey
  • Save
meatUp branding design flat vector minimal illustration web app ux ui
Download color palette

I'm quite proud of this UI design for my new app, which will be released in August 2021.

How do you feel about it? 🤷

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2020
Alberto Del Rey
Alberto Del Rey

More by Alberto Del Rey

View profile
    • Like