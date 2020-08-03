Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Retrographic

Sprocket Make Offer Bttn Pictograph Optimization

Retrographic
Sprocket Make Offer Bttn Pictograph Optimization
I've been receiving a lot of feedback through my bicycle feedback customer support system that are actually offers to buy Sprocket App sale items.

My hypothesis is that people who want to ask a question and not necessarily make the offer ( or those who dont read English well ) are attempting to use the report button at the bottom or in the upper right corner to contact seller.

I turned the text button into individual pictographic buttons that glance-ably give feedback on what contact methods are available, without having to know English and without setting up a context for how they should or should not be used. I also turned the report button red and made the text more clear

What do you think?

