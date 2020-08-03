Sprocket Make Offer Bttn Pictograph Optimization

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I've been receiving a lot of feedback through my bicycle feedback customer support system that are actually offers to buy Sprocket App sale items.
My hypothesis is that people who want to ask a question and not necessarily make the offer ( or those who dont read English well ) are attempting to use the report button at the bottom or in the upper right corner to contact seller.
I turned the text button into individual pictographic buttons that glance-ably give feedback on what contact methods are available, without having to know English and without setting up a context for how they should or should not be used. I also turned the report button red and made the text more clear
What do you think?
