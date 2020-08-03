Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Furniture Brand Icon Set

Furniture Brand Icon Set mockups vector design graphic design icon designer icons icon design iconography icon set minimal vector branding adobe illustrator
  1. Woodpecker Icon Set-01.png
  2. Signage---Bedroom-Furniture.gif
  3. 123.jpg

Probably the most fun I had designing this icon set for a furniture brand. Designed in Adobe Illustrator, kept a minimal and bold design style. Decided this color scheme as it brings a very bold and colorful feel.
I made sure it was scalable , and legible in all sizes, as you can see it can be used for multiple purposes such as a signage in a showroom or even as the highlights used for social media.

