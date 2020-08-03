Digital Business Card Generator (dbizcard)

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Why Pay When Your Website Can Host Your Digital Business Cards for Free!
EnBizCard helps you create beautiful, responsive HTML‑based digital business cards that can be hosted on your website.
- No sign-up required
- 100% free and open-source
- No user tracking and data collection
- Works offline
This is my first open-source project. Check out the live site and let me know your comments.