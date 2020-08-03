Vishnu Raghav B

Digital Business Card Generator (dbizcard)

Why Pay When Your Website Can Host Your Digital Business Cards for Free!

EnBizCard helps you create beautiful, responsive HTML‑based digital business cards that can be hosted on your website.

- No sign-up required
- 100% free and open-source
- No user tracking and data collection
- Works offline

This is my first open-source project. Check out the live site and let me know your comments.

