Website for interior design and home decor online store

If a young, modern and time-stretched user wants to buy a product online, what’s the biggest potential obstacle to this? Information overload. Guided by this principle, A+ Marketplace came to embody functional, ‘less is more’ minimalism. We shifted all the focus onto the product, trimmed unnecessary text into clear icons, and simplified the search bar for maximum effectiveness.

Soft and light pastel colors were a must-have for the UI. Mixing them into one palette, the result was a lush, atmospheric, and altogether soothing interface. To simplify and harmonize the UX and UI, every product was then divided and filtered into categories and colors to add to the overall convenience.

