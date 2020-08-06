🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Check out the shot of the most beautiful😍 project for Pollardi Fashion Group.
Polardi is a Ukrainian manufacturer and wholesaler of wedding and evening dresses. They are involved at every stage of the production: concept, design, fabrication, manufacture of their own lace. Embroidery and inlaying are hand-made.
We created a custom and elegant design to reflect the beauty which the company brings to the wedding industry.
What do you think, guys? 🙃 Want to see more move to our Behance profile.