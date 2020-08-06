Studio Presto
Studio Presto

Pollardi

Studio Presto
Studio Presto
Studio Presto for Studio Presto
Hire Us
  • Save
Pollardi marketing branding typography minimal design webdesign motion case study animation ux ui
Pollardi marketing branding typography minimal design webdesign motion case study animation ux ui
Download color palette
  1. pollardi dribbble.mp4
  2. dribbble s2.jpg
  3. dribbble s3.jpg
  4. pollardi dribbble s4.mp4

Check out the shot of the most beautiful😍 project for Pollardi Fashion Group.

Polardi is a Ukrainian manufacturer and wholesaler of wedding and evening dresses. They are involved at every stage of the production: concept, design, fabrication, manufacture of their own lace. Embroidery and inlaying are hand-made.

We created a custom and elegant design to reflect the beauty which the company brings to the wedding industry.

What do you think, guys? 🙃 Want to see more move to our Behance profile.

Studio Presto
Studio Presto
Make it simple, but significant
Hire Us

More by Studio Presto

View profile
    • Like