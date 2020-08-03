Furniture Detail Page Mobile App-UX/UI Design

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers
Hope everyone will be fine and safe at their homes.
Here is another shot, I designed the Detail Page Mobile application. I used three different products that include in interior design. I used bright colors to make it fresh and eyecatching. You can see how a detail page can be designed in a different way. I tried to make it transparent as it is trendy nowadays.
Try to give me feedback about what you have learned from this and how can I improve it more.
Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback.
Stay tuned for more shots.
Thanks for watching.
For work inquiries: upnowstudios@gmail.com
