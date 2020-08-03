Hira Riaz🔥
Upnow Studio

Furniture Detail Page Mobile App-UX/UI Design

Hira Riaz🔥
Upnow Studio
Hira Riaz🔥 for Upnow Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Furniture Detail Page Mobile App-UX/UI Design mobile apps apple mobileapps app mobileui ux uiux ui mobileappdesign ux ui design mobileapp minimal mobile app
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers

Hope everyone will be fine and safe at their homes.

Here is another shot, I designed the Detail Page Mobile application. I used three different products that include in interior design. I used bright colors to make it fresh and eyecatching. You can see how a detail page can be designed in a different way. I tried to make it transparent as it is trendy nowadays.

Try to give me feedback about what you have learned from this and how can I improve it more.

Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback. Stay tuned for more shots.

Thanks for watching.

For work inquiries: upnowstudios@gmail.com

Upnow Studio Accounts | Instagram

Upnow Studio
Upnow Studio
Creative and Unique Digital Studio!
Hire Us

More by Upnow Studio

View profile
    • Like