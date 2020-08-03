Furniture Detail Page Mobile App-UX/UI Design

Hi Dribbblers

Here is another shot, I designed the Detail Page Mobile application. I used three different products that include in interior design. I used bright colors to make it fresh and eyecatching. You can see how a detail page can be designed in a different way. I tried to make it transparent as it is trendy nowadays.

Try to give me feedback about what you have learned from this and how can I improve it more.

