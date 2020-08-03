Mad Marketing

Effective Behaviour Management Logo Animation (EBM)

Mad Marketing
Mad Marketing
  • Save
Download color palette

We're so excited to show you our latest creation! We put together a cute as animated logo for our client and good friend Anne, founder of Effective Behaviour Management (EBM).

To quote Anne "The logo is just gorgeous! I LOVE it! Thanks so much!". We look forward to making even more amazing content for you in the future Anne. 😊

For all your graphic and brand design needs, consider using Mad Marketing to create, animate and make your logo stand out from the competition.

Please share any feedback with us!

Mad Marketing
Mad Marketing

More by Mad Marketing

View profile
    • Like