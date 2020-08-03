Effective Behaviour Management Logo Animation (EBM)

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
We're so excited to show you our latest creation! We put together a cute as animated logo for our client and good friend Anne, founder of Effective Behaviour Management (EBM).
To quote Anne "The logo is just gorgeous! I LOVE it! Thanks so much!". We look forward to making even more amazing content for you in the future Anne. 😊
For all your graphic and brand design needs, consider using Mad Marketing to create, animate and make your logo stand out from the competition.
