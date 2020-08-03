Mad Marketing New Animated Logo

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
G'day Dribbblers, we decided it was time for our logo to have its own cool animation.
We’re a young creative team that thinks and creates outside the box, who aim to make sure that your business stays in front of the competition. We’re not just your typical marketing agency! We want to achieve the best results for your business, constantly, not only developing and improving ourselves but also your business as well.
What do you think? Your feedback would be greatly appreciated! 😊