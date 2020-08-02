Sprocket Federated Identity Avatars ( Firebase )

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Thought you might want a larger look at my Firebase avatar solution for what happens if there is or is not an image for someone's account
Why do I want to do this instead of just providing a photo and a no-photo asset state?
Due to the terms under which I access this API data I need to link some of these out to their external profiles. Therefore I need to set an expectation for where tapping an avatar will go ( if anywhere ).
Additionally because these avatars represent bicycle sellers - I want the platform they chose to sign up with to serve as an additional trust signal the buyer can use to determine their trustworthyness ;)
