Sprocket Federated Identity Avatars ( Firebase )

Thought you might want a larger look at my Firebase avatar solution for what happens if there is or is not an image for someone's account

Why do I want to do this instead of just providing a photo and a no-photo asset state?

Due to the terms under which I access this API data I need to link some of these out to their external profiles. Therefore I need to set an expectation for where tapping an avatar will go ( if anywhere ).

Additionally because these avatars represent bicycle sellers - I want the platform they chose to sign up with to serve as an additional trust signal the buyer can use to determine their trustworthyness ;)

