Web Design | deepdivr (SaaS)

This is a website designs I did for deepdivr, a saas analytics tool, focused on improving ROI within social media.
deepdivr helps company get a higher return on investment on their social media campaigns. Our customers include industry-leading marketers and agencies.
deepdivr also provides reporting tools, so that marketing managers and agencies can report on campaigns with clarity and ease to their shareholders.
Work from mid-2019.
https://deepdivr.io/