Miss you, forever and always

Miss you, forever and always illustration
Ilustração em homenagem à minha melhor amiga, Franciele Gasparini (in memorian), com a música “O tempo é sua morada”.

Não vou te esquecer, vou te celebrar.
Sinto sua falta todos os dias.

https://open.spotify.com/album/1lEVJW3MZoEkYpaWmLdUHS?si=YN9MIdjPRr2Q49Km0Xr68w

Posted on Aug 2, 2020
Giselle

