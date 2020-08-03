Himanshu Sharma

Here's "How it works" section for Domun - A Mortgage Valuation Company(https://domun.co.uk). The section work as an onboarding section. The illustrations were designed to compliment the copy. Interested Mortgager can view hot evaluation for their properties.

