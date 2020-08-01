Alex Martynov

Jam

Alex Martynov
Alex Martynov
Hire Me
  • Save
Jam illustration icons sweet jam
Download color palette

For a new set of cartoon food ;)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Follow me Instagram

Follow me on Iconscout

Follow me on Ui8

Follow me on CreativeMarket

Follow me on Iconfinder

Buy all my Icons

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2020
Alex Martynov
Alex Martynov
Create custom icons
Hire Me

More by Alex Martynov

View profile
    • Like