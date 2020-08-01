Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mate Miminoshvili

Brand Crumbs logo animation

Mate Miminoshvili
Mate Miminoshvili
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Brand Crumbs is a business that focuses on branding through video and podcasting.

The name BrandCrumbs is wordplay on bread crumbs. In fairy tales like Hansel and Gretel, the kids would leave crumbs of bread on their trail so they can follow it back home. This also plays into our focus on Leadership - owners, managers, keynote speakers, thought leaders. We drop knowledge/branding/videos so their customers can find them.

Mate Miminoshvili
Mate Miminoshvili
Get a professional logo animation for your brand or company
Hire Me

More by Mate Miminoshvili

View profile
    • Like