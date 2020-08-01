Brand Crumbs logo animation

Brand Crumbs is a business that focuses on branding through video and podcasting.

The name BrandCrumbs is wordplay on bread crumbs. In fairy tales like Hansel and Gretel, the kids would leave crumbs of bread on their trail so they can follow it back home. This also plays into our focus on Leadership - owners, managers, keynote speakers, thought leaders. We drop knowledge/branding/videos so their customers can find them.