SHOES&KIT MOBILE APPS

I want to make this application design because I think there is still a little shoe shop that has its mobile application, and because now all of them can be purchased online without having to come to the store directly. So I decided to make this application design so that the buyer is easier to transact and do not have to come to the shop directly.

also check my instagram portofolio @dtech.media

for bussines inq 📩donnypratamae@gmail.com