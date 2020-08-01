ErdafDesign

Mountcastle Logo

ErdafDesign
ErdafDesign
  • Save
Mountcastle Logo abstract typography illustration minimal logo illustrator design branding
Download color palette

This logo was created way back in 2018 for my dummy portfolio, back when I still branded myself as ridaf, not erdaf. The logo incorporates castle buildings into a mountain. Disclaimer alert! This logo is just fictitious.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2020
ErdafDesign
ErdafDesign

More by ErdafDesign

View profile
    • Like