Bike Theft App Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A concept redesign for some of the main screens of "Pedal Patrol." This android / iOS app uses crowdsourcing to reunite cyclists with their stolen bikes.
See the demo video: https://youtu.be/T4QwC_nw_eg
or on Github https://github.com/PedalPatrol/PedalPatrol.