Golo

App Interface 2

Golo
Golo
Hire Me
  • Save
App Interface 2 banking illustration user interface user experience minimal web mobile ux ui interface design app
App Interface 2 banking illustration user interface user experience minimal web mobile ux ui interface design app
Download color palette
  1. Mobile Screens 4.jpg
  2. Mobile Screens 4.jpg

🍕 Say Hey golo@hey.com

Hey, guys! Super excited to share banking app interface that I recently worked on. Hope you enjoyed it. Thanks for your likes and comments!

My Instagram

Golo
Golo
＊Yo, I`m Golo. UI/UX and Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Golo

View profile
    • Like