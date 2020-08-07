Task Management Watch App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Friends👋🏼,
That is my new project about task management. It was inspired by the real-world problem that every team faces at the beginning of cooperation, which is a lack of any modern app or website that would help thoroughly distribute tasks and projects. I have solved that problem by designing this application. It helps with creating new assignments and projects to which we will be able to assign appropriate people who will work on a given task in a matter of seconds from anywhere in the world.
What are your thoughts?
Let me know in the comments down below.
Thanks 🙌🏼,
Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska
