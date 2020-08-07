Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska

Task Management Watch App

Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska
Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska
Task Management Watch App
  Task Management Watch App.png
  Task Management Watch App - About the project.png
  Task Management Watch App - Research.png
  Task Management Watch App - User Persona.png
  Task Management Watch App - User Flow.png
  Task Management Watch App - Wireframes.png
  Task Management Watch App - Thanks Screen.png

Hey Friends👋🏼, 

That is my new project about task management. It was inspired by the real-world problem that every team faces at the beginning of cooperation, which is a lack of any modern app or website that would help thoroughly distribute tasks and projects. I have solved that problem by designing this application. It helps with creating new assignments and projects to which we will be able to assign appropriate people who will work on a given task in a matter of seconds from anywhere in the world. 
What are your thoughts?
Let me know in the comments down below.

Thanks 🙌🏼,
Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska
