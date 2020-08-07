Task Management Watch App

Hey Friends👋🏼,

That is my new project about task management. It was inspired by the real-world problem that every team faces at the beginning of cooperation, which is a lack of any modern app or website that would help thoroughly distribute tasks and projects. I have solved that problem by designing this application. It helps with creating new assignments and projects to which we will be able to assign appropriate people who will work on a given task in a matter of seconds from anywhere in the world.

What are your thoughts?

Let me know in the comments down below.



Thanks 🙌🏼,

Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska

Press “L” To Show Some Love 💗

Get more work on Behance ✏️

Follow me on Instagram | Facebook 🔔

Contact me by: andreaskruszakin@gmail.com ✉️

Inspired by:

- https://dribbble.com/shots/9249107-Apple-Watch-OS-UI-Screens 🔎

- https://dribbble.com/shots/9527916-Daily-Calendar-Watch-App 🔎