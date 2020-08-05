Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Task Management Website

Task Management Website illustrations blue task management app interaction design interface design user experience user interface ux ui clean minimal ecommerce uxdesign uidesign iphone screen mobile application app design app
Hey Friends👋🏼, 

That is my new project about task management. It was inspired by the real-world problem that every team faces at the beginning of cooperation, which is a lack of any modern app or website that would help thoroughly distribute tasks and projects. I have solved that problem by designing this website. It helps with creating new assignments and projects to which we will be able to assign appropriate people who will work on a given task in a matter of seconds from anywhere in the world. 
What are your thoughts?
Let me know in the comments down below.

Thanks 🙌🏼,
Inspired by:
- https://dribbble.com/shots/13365759-Trello-Redesign-Dashboard 🔎
- https://dribbble.com/shots/11835789-Doer-logo 🔎

