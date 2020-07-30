Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dragon Tales - Masthead logo & news magazine

This masthead logo and self-mailing publication was created to more effectively promote the MPFS brand to parents, alumni, friends, and other stakeholders. Each issue helps inform and remind the reader of the fundamental mission this school pursues on behalf of its students. My role as Art Director is to support the Marketing and Development teams in the visual design and creation of this periodical for both print and digital distribution.
https://www.mpfs.org/school-life/dragon-tales

