Landing Page Design Digital Wallet | Pay

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbblers 👋🏻
Sharing another version of the landing page design for an app that helps you to keep track of your expenses, analyze your budget and plan future expenses and also helps to make any transactions, and find out how you usually manage your finances and analyze your expenses.
Sounds interesting?
Let me know your thoughts.
Do you like it? Press “L”
Available for new projects: hadialtaf@hotmail.co.uk
Thanks for watching!
Let’s connect:
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/hadidexigns/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hadialtaf/