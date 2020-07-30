Online Courses App Design

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hey-hey! This is how our team designed a platform that provides users with various online courses.

📲On the shot, you can see the user’s main screen. Here they can choose a course for themselves. Each card shows the course name, rate, and the teacher. To the right, there is the screen of a course that presents all content. As you can see, the user can go to a teacher’s account and start learning right from the page too.

🗓 The most popular courses are stressed with bright colors. This way, they attract more attention and motivate teachers to make their course more interesting and useful.

👩🏻‍🏫All courses are stored in one place. When the user passes one, they receive feedback from the teacher.

Created by Julia Vakulenko

