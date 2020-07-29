Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Baurado Construction Company Logo Part3

Baurado Construction Company Logo Part3 branding logoworlddesigners logomaker logo design logodesignworldwide illustrator logodesignerforhire graphicdesigninspiration graphicdesigner graphicdesign
Baurado logo is made for a german construction company! The logo represents the U letter which was extended to show construction somehow, the shading there on the R letter adds a cool effect on this, "A" letter with only one window to represent a building!

