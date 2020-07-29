Chris Ruffell

Two Page Sales Sheet Design

Chris Ruffell
Chris Ruffell
  • Save
Two Page Sales Sheet Design sketch typography sales page branding marketing
Download color palette

Created entirely in Sketch App.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2020
Chris Ruffell
Chris Ruffell
Hello! 👋 Enjoy a few product related visual artifacts.

More by Chris Ruffell

View profile
    • Like