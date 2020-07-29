Banking Mobile Application-UX/UI Design

Hira Riaz🔥
Hi Dribbblers!

I hope everyone is safe and sound.
Here is another shot. I designed a trending Mobile Application for Online Banking. It shows payment, card details, and also transactions of the current month. I used some gradients to make it different and unique but keep the design simple and minimal. It can also help you find different options in exploring and improving your skills

I hope you will like this. Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback.
Stay tuned for more shots.
Thanks for watching

For work inquiries: upnowstudios@gmail.com

