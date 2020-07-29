Stina Ovaskainen

Motion icons - for pre-approval

icon pre-approval fintech icons totallymoney fintech card icon animated gif animation motion motion icon icon design
I love to explore different ways to show financial topics with motion icons. Here are three options for the theme 'You could be pre-approved'.

These are part of our CRM Product Marketing email hero's at TotallyMoney, hopefully we will use them for the website too in the future.

Programs used:
Illustration - AI
Animation - AE

