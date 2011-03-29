Kevin Kalle

Fontcase iOS

Kevin Kalle
Kevin Kalle
  • Save
Fontcase iOS fontcase ios app icon iphone icon
Download color palette

Working on Fontcase iOS icon with respects to the original icon designed by Laurent Baumann.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2011
Kevin Kalle
Kevin Kalle

More by Kevin Kalle

View profile
    • Like