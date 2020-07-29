ErdafDesign

U + N Monogram Logo

monogram logo monogram illustrator minimal typography vector branding logo design illustration
This logo was created way back in 2018 for my dummy portfolio, back when I still branded myself as ridaf, not erdaf. The basic concept is to combine the letters U and N into one logogram.

