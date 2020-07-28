GH | Illustrations

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here is a little something from a few months back, that I never got to post.
These linear illustrations were done as a part of a bigger visual identity system, for a Hawaii / Golf themed project. These were unused in the end, but I still really like this approach.
Swipe for a couple more visuals .
Let me know what You think, and have a great day !