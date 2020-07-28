Nikola Obradovic Design

GH | Illustrations

GH | Illustrations golf product designs visual identity sticker apparel graphics freelancer 2020 ondsn product design nikola obradovic design branding character design avatar print graphic design direction visual illustration embroidery
  1. GOLFHOLICS_86_plavi mix-02.png
  2. 222ghhh-01.png
  3. light_GHP-06.png

Here is a little something from a few months back, that I never got to post.

These linear illustrations were done as a part of a bigger visual identity system, for a Hawaii / Golf themed project. These were unused in the end, but I still really like this approach.
Swipe for a couple more visuals .

Let me know what You think, and have a great day !

