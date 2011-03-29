Steph Reverdy

Code 'n' web Mockup.

app icon ios osx blue black texture code n web
A mockup I did for Code 'n' web's app suite on osx/windows.
In the end it turns out we weren't meant to work together but still, I like this piece, even if it's simple. I think it's actually harder to make something simple than go on adding details everywhere.

Posted on Mar 29, 2011
