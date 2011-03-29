All read unread

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Alright, last time I will post something this clean haha. My stream is getting kinda boring.
Anyhow, what you see here is a stream of changes. And new changes appear above like it does in twitter. The bottom "row" is the active/current state.