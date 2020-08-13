Keenan Payne

Paladar Studio — Case Study

  1. Two Companies Merge Case Study Scroll.mp4
  2. Paladar Oakland Case Study Scroll.mp4

This is an example of what two case studies might look like on the Paladar Studio website.

Live site: https://www.paladarstudio.com/work/strateos

Design: Vanessa Koch
Development: Me 🙋‍♂️

