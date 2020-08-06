Keenan Payne

Paladar Studio — About

Paladar Studio — About css light whitespace white grid html grid layout responsive ui web responsive website website studio about page about
This is the about page for the Paladar Studio website.

Live site: https://www.paladarstudio.com/about

Design: Vanessa Koch
Development: Me 🙋‍♂️

