It strikes me there's a lot of folk in our profession who listen and work to post-rock/instrumental soundtracks. For the most part, the bands of the genre I love and listen to have been fortunate discoveries and recommendations from others.

So with that in mind, inspired by the brilliant Designers.mx and another project I'm working on, I present - Post-rock Tuesday, where I will be posting a recommendation every week starting today.

Hit me with feedback here or over there, and I hope that some of you like-minded post-rock people get something out of it!