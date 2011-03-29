🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It strikes me there's a lot of folk in our profession who listen and work to post-rock/instrumental soundtracks. For the most part, the bands of the genre I love and listen to have been fortunate discoveries and recommendations from others.
So with that in mind, inspired by the brilliant Designers.mx and another project I'm working on, I present - Post-rock Tuesday, where I will be posting a recommendation every week starting today.
Hit me with feedback here or over there, and I hope that some of you like-minded post-rock people get something out of it!