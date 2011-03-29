Hector Simpson

Post-rock Tuesday

Hector Simpson
Hector Simpson
  • Save
Post-rock Tuesday post-rock tuesday blog mp3 website
Download color palette

It strikes me there's a lot of folk in our profession who listen and work to post-rock/instrumental soundtracks. For the most part, the bands of the genre I love and listen to have been fortunate discoveries and recommendations from others.

So with that in mind, inspired by the brilliant Designers.mx and another project I'm working on, I present - Post-rock Tuesday, where I will be posting a recommendation every week starting today.

Hit me with feedback here or over there, and I hope that some of you like-minded post-rock people get something out of it!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2011
Hector Simpson
Hector Simpson
User interface designer working remotely in Bath, UK.

More by Hector Simpson

View profile
    • Like