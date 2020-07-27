Aimé DeLattre

Covid Characters

Aimé DeLattre
Aimé DeLattre
  • Save
Covid Characters characters vector design covid19 covid illustration
Download color palette

I created this illustration to demonstrate how people worldwide are connected and affected by the pandemic even though they're apart.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2020
Aimé DeLattre
Aimé DeLattre

More by Aimé DeLattre

View profile
    • Like