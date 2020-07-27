sooioo - groceries marketplace - iOS app design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey, hey
Here is a preview of a project on which I worked on. An iOS app for a marketplace. More screens to be shared in the future.
Make sure to follow me in order to stay updated with my work.
Check the attachments for the crisp view.
Hit that “L” if you like this, that would be greatly appreciated.
Wanna send me a message? hi@robertberki.com or simply visit my website, https://robertberki.com/
Cheers