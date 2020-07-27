Investment Strategy App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

How's it going, friends? We’re here with a new shot: it’s an app for financial investment. Check it out. 😉

📉Interface:

On the left side, it’s a screen where the user can find all important information (their cards, accounts, and investment statistics). The Go invest button leads the user to investment tools.

On the right side, you can see an extensive overview of information related to investment: the currency market, list of companies to invest in, and details on investment performance.

📊The core colors are peach and purple. They are bright yet calm, just what the financial sphere needs — discover pleasure when deciding on investments.

📌The app allows users to quickly access all investment tools and gives analytics about current accounts.

Created by David Budnik

