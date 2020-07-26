Blinker Checkout - Service Design

A sneak peak into a SaaS product we helped strategise and design at Mizko Media for Loopit.com.au

Loopit is taking on the challenge of creating a SaaS model to revolutionise the car subscription industry. Their growing network of over 500 dealerships requires powerful tools for sales reps and customers. Creating a cutting edge car subscription rental product will require highly considered UX and Service design.

In addition to being a consumer product Loopit is also aimed at dealership salespeople. Considering the broad scope of the project we broke down initiatives into 5 steps:

Detailed audit of existing platform:

- The Identify tactical improvements and high-level strategies

- Design thinking workshops with key skateholders

- Map out the service for salespeople to convert customers

- Design platform for salespeople and customers

"Great team – collaborative, experienced and capable of operating with lean principles. I’ve used them twice now and their work is Amazing with a capital A." — Jeremy Gupta

