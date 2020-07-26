Blinker Checkout - Service Design

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A sneak peak into a SaaS product we helped strategise and design at Mizko Media for Loopit.com.au
Loopit is taking on the challenge of creating a SaaS model to revolutionise the car subscription industry. Their growing network of over 500 dealerships requires powerful tools for sales reps and customers. Creating a cutting edge car subscription rental product will require highly considered UX and Service design.
In addition to being a consumer product Loopit is also aimed at dealership salespeople. Considering the broad scope of the project we broke down initiatives into 5 steps:
Detailed audit of existing platform:
- The Identify tactical improvements and high-level strategies
- Design thinking workshops with key skateholders
- Map out the service for salespeople to convert customers
- Design platform for salespeople and customers
"Great team – collaborative, experienced and capable of operating with lean principles. I’ve used them twice now and their work is Amazing with a capital A." — Jeremy Gupta
We're taking on new projects:
Got an idea? Looking for a trusted and reliable team to bring it to life? Get in touch today - Mizko Media.