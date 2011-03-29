Oscar Morris

The Penguin Project – Alexei Kovalev

Oscar Morris
Oscar Morris
  • Save
The Penguin Project – Alexei Kovalev hockey sign pittsburgh
Download color palette

Kovalev's offensive dexterity is why he's known as a sniper.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2011
Oscar Morris
Oscar Morris

More by Oscar Morris

View profile
    • Like