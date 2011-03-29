Oscar Morris

The Penguin Project – Zbynek Michalek

hockey sign pittsburgh
I'm working on a bunch of signs that Pittsburgh Penguins fans can download, print, and take to games.

Each sign plays off of a player's nickname or special attribute. This is the first one I did – many more to come.

Posted on Mar 29, 2011
