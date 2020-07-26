Design Course Landing Page

Hello Guys!

Great to see you guys again after a long time. Let’s meet my new exploration work. This time I have come up with a Design Course Landing Concept

Have any feedback? Feel free to share. 😊

Press "L to show your Love ❤️

I am available for freelance hire,

Part-time position (Remote), Project basis, Contract

📩 Email: aiashik016@gmail.com

📞 Call me: Skype

Instagram II Behance II LinkedIn