Design Course Landing Page

Hello Guys!
Great to see you guys again after a long time. Let’s meet my new exploration work. This time I have come up with a Design Course Landing Concept
Have any feedback? Feel free to share. 😊
Press "L to show your Love ❤️
I am available for freelance hire,
Part-time position (Remote), Project basis, Contract
📩 Email: aiashik016@gmail.com
📞 Call me: Skype
Instagram II Behance II LinkedIn