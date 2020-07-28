Paula Martins

We ❤️ plants

Paula Martins
Paula Martins
Hire Me
  • Save
We ❤️ plants green minimal plant app plants ui ux trends 2020 mobile app interface design ui design app
Download color palette

Personally I love plants! And I think is great when you can mix 2 passions when working.

What do you guys think?
I'm always happy to read your feedback or receive a ❤️

---
Instagram
---

paulam@mmad.design

Paula Martins
Paula Martins
👩🏽‍💻 UI/UX Designer & 🚀 Freelancer
Hire Me

More by Paula Martins

View profile
    • Like